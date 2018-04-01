Nine bikers arrested for ramming into a traffic cop at Pedder Road

Mumbai : A 30- year-old police constable on night patrol duty was injured while chasing nine youths including four minors who were riding their two-wheelers rashly at Pedder Road on Friday early morning.

Arslan Shaikh (22), Shahrukh Agwan (20), Muktar Vellur (23), Aqeel Agwan (23) and Abhishekh Yadav (18) have been arrested along with four minors.

Dilip Salunkhe (30) who was on patrolling duty at Pedder Road on his two-wheeler, at around 9.30pm, received a wireless message from the control room about a group of bikers who were speeding without helmets. They were moving from the RTI junction to Haji Ali, said the message.

Salunkhe chased them on his two-wheeler and nabbed two of them. When he tried stopping the others, Shaikh rammed the vehicle into Salunkhe, leaving him with injuries on his arms and legs.

Salunkhe’s colleague then called for help from the control room. He was rushed to Nair hospital. After receiving preliminary treatment, Salunkhe visited the police station and filed a FIR against the accused. The others were traced and arrested the same day. The minors were taken to Dongri remand home.

Dilip Salunkhe (30) who was on patrolling duty at Pedder Road on his two-wheeler, at around 9.30pm, received a wireless message from the control room about a group of bikers who were speeding without helmets. They were moving from the RTI junction to Haji Ali, said the message. Salunkhe chased them on his two-wheeler and nabbed two of them. When he tried stopping the others, Shaikh rammed the vehicle into Salunkhe, leaving him with injuries on his arms and legs.