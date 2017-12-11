NIA inconsistent in Malegaon blast probe: Col. Purohit’s wife Aparna

Mumbai: The fate of Colonel Prasad Purohit and Sadhvi Pragyasingh Thakur, two main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case will be decided on December 21, the day when the special court is likely to pass orders on their discharge pleas. Meanwhile, Col. Purohit’s wife Aparna has for the first time said there has been inconsistency in the approach of the National Investigations Agency (NIA) in dealing with the cases of her husband as well as Sadhvi.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal newspaper, Aparna Purohit said the NIA has failed to connect all the dots in the case. Aparna said, “What the advocates of Sadhvi have been continusouly arguing is that her motor cycle was used. Even the ATS had claimed this in their chargesheet but the NIA in its probe, drew different conclusions and exonerated her.”

“As far as my husband is concerned, his role is basically of attending meetings which he has informed his seniors in army which they have mentioned in their court of enquiry report. As such, we have been saying this when in the meetings when anything is discussed about Sadhvi and if that lady is not involved then what is the connection. There has to be some connection but there is no connectivity. I can say the NIA has not been able to connect the dots at all,” Aparna added.

“In such circumstances, the NIA has only one thing against me, which is he attended the meetings. There are inconsistencies in the NIA’s approach but I cant say if Sadhvi is being favoured. But yes, there is no explanation for the case as claimed against my husband,” Aparna said. Aparna also dismissed the allegations that the probe has been influenced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, resulting in the release of all Hindu accused including Sadhvi, Col. Purohit and others in the case.

Aparna said, “I still believe that the agencies can not get so much influenced by the government. The NIA is professional and its officials have professionalism, so I doubt if they would get influenced by anyone. But even the fact remains the same, that you do not know the larger picture.”

“There has been no change in the case post the new government. The defence ministry had prepared the report way back in 2008 but still it did not give us. And even after the BJP came to power I did not get anything until last year,” Aparna said. Aparna has also alleged that the then Congress-led government has framed her husband in the case. She claims that it was her “badluck” since during that relevant period, her husband was on duty.

“Their Political games are very different. They had nothing to do if it was my husband or anyother colonel on that post. I feel it was my bad luck and unfortunately it was my husband there. He is framed clearly but I have nothing to do with political parties since everyone has done something to gain some political mileage,” Aparna added.