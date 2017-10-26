Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Mumbai / NIA files charge sheet against Zakir Naik in hate speech, incitement case

NIA files charge sheet against Zakir Naik in hate speech, incitement case

— By PTI | Oct 26, 2017 05:10 pm
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed a charge sheet in a special court here against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik for allegedly inciting youth to take up terror activities, giving hate speeches and promoting enmity between communities.

“We filed a charge sheet against Naik,” an NIA official said.

The 51-year-old televangelist, who is currently abroad, is being probed under terror and money-laundering charges by the NIA. He fled from India on July 1, 2016, after terrorists in neighbouring Bangladesh claimed that they were inspired by his speeches.


The NIA had on November 18, 2016, registered a case against Naik at its Mumbai branch under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Also Read: Mumbai- Cops claim Kaskar has no links with Zakir Naik or IRF

His Mumbai-based NGO, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), has already been declared an unlawful association by the Union home ministry.

The controversial preacher has been accused of spreading hatred by his provocative speeches, funding terrorists and laundering several crores of rupees over the years.

The Mumbai-based preacher came under the lens of security agencies after some terrorists allegedly involved in the attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July last year reportedly claimed they were inspired by his speeches.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…