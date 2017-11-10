NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra DGP on Sangli custodial death

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports that on November 6, police personnel beat to death a young man in custody in Sangli, and burnt his body in order to destroy the evidence.

The DGP has been given four weeks to submit a detailed report in the matter. The commission has also asked him to clarify why the police failed to inform about this custodial death despite the standing guidelines to report such incidents within 24 hours of the incident. The commission observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, are disgusting, and added that law enforcing agencies are for the protection of the people.

Anyone who is a suspect of a crime, if taken into custody by police, is expected to be protected by his custodian. The gruesome act committed by the police personnel is the worst example of cruelty and lawlessness amounting to violation of right to life of the victim.