NGO promotes drugs-free life by distributing milk

Nashik : Andhshraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANS) activists sent a strong message against liquor and drug addiction by distributing milk on eve of New Year in Sangamner, Ahmednagar district.

“Our message to people was – enjoy the new year and celebrate – but with something healthy. Don’t drink and do drugs,” stated senior ANS activist Adv Ranjana Pagar-Gawande.

ANS activists put their stall near Dr Ambedkar statue on Saturday and invited the public to come and celebrate. Rajhans Dairy supplied the milk and ANS added sugar and milk masala to make it into a delicious drink.

Activists Nurubhai Choudhary, Habib Shaikh, Haribhau Ugale and others distributed the milk and beckoned the people to come and drink. The programme was inaugurated by Sangamner Municipal Council President Durgatai Tambe. Ms Tambe said that this was a very unusual programme and promised the activists all help in further such programmes.

Adv Ranjana said addiction destroys the individual, their family and ultimately society. “It is a grave danger. We through ANS are trying to wean away youth from such addiction and helping them to become good citizens,” she said.