NGO demands enquiry after rods used in Metro corridor work come crashing down

Mumbai : A city based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has demanded an enquiry from commissioner of safety after the metal rods used in the construction of a metro corridor came crashing down on Saturday morning.

The metal rods used in construction work of Andheri (east) to Dahisar (east) metro 7 corridor came crashing down near Jogeshwari service road due to strong winds.

The NGO, Watchdog Foundation, has demanded a probe as the contractors appointed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) failed to take any safety precautions to avoid the incident.

On Saturday morning, the metal rods crashed due to bad weather conditions. Fortunately, no one was injured as the labourers were working on the adjoining pillars erected for the construction of the metro 7 corridor.

The metal rods have considerable weight. Had the labourers been moving around in the vicinity, it could have proved fatal.

“It is important contractors appointed by MMRDA for metro work take all the safety precautions as the work is in process during monsoon season. We will be lodging a complaint with the MMRDA Commissioner, UPS Madan against the lack of readiness on the part of the contractors for the project work,” said Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of Watchdog Foundation.

Pimenta also said that the planning authority must appoint an expert in order to oversee the entire project work and ensure that all the safety apparatus are used by the labourers working on the project.

The Joint Project Director (PR), MMRDA, Dilip Khaw- athkar, said, “The metal rods used in the work got tilted due to rain owing to reinforcement in station pier. Immediate action is being taken to rectify it.”