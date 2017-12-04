NGO Awaaz foundation applauds Mumbai police for noise control

Mumbai: The Awaaz foundation, an NGO, which helped to get silence zones in Mumbai has applauded the Mumbai police for controlling the noise decibel (dB)during Eid-e-Milad procession on Saturday. The NGO report states at many places where the procession was held the loudspeaker decibel was low, as compared to last year.

Sumaira Abdulali, the activist of Awaaz foundation, appreciated Mumbai police and stated that this year they (police) did a good job. “Also, the organisers of Eid-e- Milad processions were on alert as after seeing the noise metre recorder they immediately mute the speakers. People now understand that they are being watched and action will be initiated if they violate the norms,” she said. She further added though there was violation but the noise decibel metre recorded less decibel as compared to last year, which is a good sign.

The NGO report states, “The highest noise level recorded was 105.2 dB, which was less than the highest last year of 111.5 Db. In the stretch between JJ Hospital and Crawford Market, where the highest noise levels last year were recorded, there were no loudspeakers in use this year. Although most trucks were mounted with loudspeakers, very few were in use.

The report further states, “Horn use on motorcycles was almost continuous in many places specially there where processions were passing. At Mohammad Ali Road, numerous motorcycles continuously used horns measuring up to 95dB, driving recklessly due to roads blocked and more traffic.”