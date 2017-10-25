Newspaper vendors to stay at stations, promises CM Devendra Fadnavis

MUMBAI: The BrihanMumbai Newspaper Vendors’ Association met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, led by Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries. Desai requested the CM not to evict the vendors from outside stations. Desai told the CM, “Newspaper vendors are not hawkers and especially not illegal hawkers.” The CM instructed BMC chief Ajoy Mehta and railway officials, asking them not to take action against the newspaper vendors. Desai said, “The CM has promised to reissue the 1996 BMC circular which ensures the protection of vendors.” The vendors were represented by Madhusudan Sadadekar, BMNV President, Hari Pawar, the secretary, Jaywant Dafale, deputy president, Ravi Chiley, Bhau Rane, Sanjay Pawse, Raju Dhaware, Vaibhav Mhatre, Dilip Chincole, Madhu Malkar, Manohar Parab and Arun Jadhav.