New Year gift for Mumbai builders

MHADA areas to be redeveloped by charging only premium, builders need not give a certain quota of redeveloped housing units back to the government

Mumbai: To increase the housing stock in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to allow redevelopment of MHADA lay-outs by offering FSI of three and only charging the developers premium and not requiring that they give some of the housing units back to the government.

Housing Minister Prakash Mehta said plots upto 2000 sq mt belonging to Maharashtra Area Housing Development Authority will be up for redevelopment.

As much as 85 percent of MHADA lay-outs are between 700 and 1200 sq metre, and will thus qualify for the scheme.

The government will only take a premium for redevelopment, and the condition that builders must give a certain quota of redeveloped housing units back to the government/MHADA has been done away with, Mehta said.

Developers would get FSI of 3. The decision will add one lakh houses to the housing stock in the city.

Asked about redevelopment of Dharavi slum area, Mehta said there were no takers for redevelopment of five sectors. “We are planning to develop Dharavi by creating 12-sector township scheme,” he said.

Mehta said that many redevelopment schemes of the 104 MHADA layouts under MHADAs 33(5) scheme were stalled because the developers were finding it unviable to give housing stock to government and pay premium as well.

“Most of the redevelopment schemes were stalled for more than seven to eight years,” he said.

Asked about giving tenements to original inhabitants of Transit Camps, Mehta said the government intends to give in-situ (at site) affordable tenements to the original inhabitants on outright ownership basis.

“Encroachers who have been living for more than 10 years in the Transit Camps will be given tenements under affordable housing after levying certain amount of charges. To do this the government will have to amend the law,” Mehta said.