New infrastructure projects for Mumbaikars in New Year 2017

New Year has brought a bonanza to Mumbaikar’s at least when it comes to infrastructure the most awaited AC trains, Mumbai-Konkan water transport, Escalators, Bridges are all ready to be rolled out this year in 2017.

AC local for Mumbaikars

Mumbai AC local trains are all set to be rolled for Mumbaikars, but there is a slight problem which is resulting in the big delay of the AC local hitting the tracks, because of the height of the AC local, both Western Railway and Central Railway have declined to run the local as yet.

Also Read: 6 Infrastructure developments that changed the face of Mumbai

Western Railways had a trail run between Virar to Churchgate just a few weeks ago but the trails failed because the height of the local was a little more than what the officials or the bridges between Matunga , Mahim and Mahalaxmi station would have liked, making it difficult for the officials to approve the project as yet and hence, the Western Railway decided to hand over the AC local to Central Railway. The AC trains passed trail run in Kurla Carshed but it faced the same problem of its height even on the Central line, eventually the Central Railway returned the AC local to the Western Railway, as of now the fate of the AC local remains undecided.

The estimated cost of the project was Rs 54 crore.

Harbour line gets 13 new 12 coaches train

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) will run 12 coach trains on Harbour line. The MRVC will bring 13 new 12 coach (total 156 coaches) trains will be arriving in New Year.

Mumbai- Konkan water transport

The water transport authority will start ferry service from Bhaucha Dhakka – Ferry Wharf to Konkan like Deghi, Dabhol, Jaigad, Harne, Srivardhan, Ratnagiri, Jaitapur, VijayDurg, Malvan, Vengurle by March 2017.

Wi-Fi at more 200 railway stations

Commuter will continue to enjoy the Wi Fi services at major station like Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Borivali, Ghatkopar and Thane and many more stations will be added to the list.

Central Railway to get 18 escalators at various stations

The Central Railway has proposed additional 18 escalators and 16 lifts on suburban railway stations, which will be open to public till December 2017.

Dadar station will get six more lifts, while Dombivali and Lonavala will get two lifts each, Ghatkopar will get two, Thane will get three and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) will get one lift respectively.

BEST builds substation in Wankhede stadium

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will construct a substation at Wankhede station to meet additional electrical load requirements for the upcoming club house which was planned in the vicinity of the stadium.

The association has requested BEST for a single transformer receiving substation (RSS) with about 6.50 meters in height at the location, where two other transformers are already in place inside the stadium.

The proposed substation will be consisting of 33 kilovolt (KV). The proposal would be reviewed in the next committee meeting scheduled on January 2.

Thane Bicycle service

Thane would be a first Indian city who going to starts bicycle service in Mumbai. The Thane Municipal Corporation will soon be starting a bicycle service in Thane. Individuals who have to wait for a long time for a Bus or auto service, will now have an alternate method of travelling. This facility will helps to reduced the pollution in the city.