NCP to be part of UPA meet to decide on prez candidate: Nawab Malik

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be a part of the UPA members’ meeting to be held in Delhi on June 22 to decide on their presidential candidate.

“All parties part of the UPA will meet on June 22 at 4 pm to decide on who would be our presidential candidate. The NCP too will be a part of it,” party spokesperson Nawab Malik said today.

In a statement issued here, Malik said the future course of action by opposition parties regarding the presidential polls will be decided in the meet.

The BJP today named Dalit leader and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA’s candidate for the post of president. Kovind is likely to file his papers on June 23.