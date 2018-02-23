Mumbai: The NCP today took a swipe at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray over his claim that he did not watch a public interview of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar by MNS chief Raj Thackeray. NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said here today that while the entire political class praised the interview, Uddhav Thackeray did not do so, which shows he was nowhere close to his “large-hearted” father late Bal Thackeray.

“When the entire political class was watching the much-awaited Pawar-Raj interview, Udhhav Thackeray did not even clandestinely watch it. I wonder whether he bothered to enquire, who in his party watched it because most of the Shiv Sainiks were glued to the TV sets,” Tapase said. “Nobody can come close to the truly large-hearted late Bal Thackeray,” he added. “During the interview, Pawar thanked late Balasaheb for his support during Supriya Sule’s Rajya Sabha election. This shows the greatness of Balasaheb,” he said.

Tapase said the true quality of a leader is to be more inclusive, rather than being exclusive. “Most of the political class irrespective of the party admired the interview, some who did not, still have a long way to go,” he said. Raj Thackeray interviewed Pawar in Pune on Wednesday. Yesterday, when asked about the interview, Uddhav Thackeray had said, “I have not seen the interview. But Balasahab had said the same 50 years back. It took 50 years for some people to understand…It was once again proved that what the Sena chief had been advocating for 50 years in his public life was not wrong after all.”

Replying to a question during the interview, Pawar had said, “This (reservation) is a sensitive issue. Dalits and Adivasis should be given reservation, there is no problem with it…People of other castes are holding rallies for reservation. I clearly believe that reservation should not be given based on caste, but to people who are financially backward.”