NCP may not invite CM Devendra Fadnavis in future events: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may not invite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to functions held to honour senior stalwarts to ensure that there is no misconception among the masses, senior party leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said.

“We had invited the chief minister previously to honour some of our leaders. Questions were then raised about the issue. Hence the party leadership will decide if the CM should be invited to our events,” Pawar said, speaking to reporters in the city. “We do not have any disputes with the CM. It is our culture to give the best wishes to one another during social events. However, this should not cause misconception among people. Hence, we may not invite him in future party events,” he added.

He termed as “shameful” Aniket Kothale’s death in police custody. Kothale was arrested by the Sangli city police on November 6, along with another man in a robbery case. “If the government cannot control the police, who should the common man look up to?” he questioned. The state government had on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the robbery accused, who had died in police custody. Minister of State for Home (Rural) Deepak Kesarkar also said that the government is considering appointing senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor in the case.