NCP, Congress slam Maha government over Aurangabad rape incident

Mumbai: The opposition Congress and NCP today criticised the BJP-led government in the state over the alleged rape of a woman constable’s daughter by a senior police officer in Aurangabad.

While the NCP said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should quit if he cannot handle the Home department, the Congress said the Aurangabad incident showed that even women in police force were not safe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) in Aurangabad, Rahul Shrirame allegedly sexually assaulted the 23-year-old daughter of a woman constable between February and June 21 on the pretext of providing a job to her, police said today.

NCP spokesman Nawab Malik said the incident showed that women in the state police were not safe.

“What can ordinary women expect? What is the chief minister doing. If he cannot handle the home department well, he should quit,” Malik said.

He said the incident proves that the CM was “incompetent”.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Under the Modi rule, India has become the most dangerous country for women. The Aurangabad incident proves that even women in police force are not safe.”

He was referring to a recent survey report which said that India is the world’s most dangerous country followed by war-torn Afghanistan and Syria for women due to the high risk of sexual violence.