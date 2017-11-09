NCP candidate elected Navi Mumbai mayor

Thane: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today retained its hold over the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) by getting its nominee Jayant Sutar elected as mayor of the city.

Elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of corporation were held today with district Collector Mahendra Kalyankar acting as the returning officer.

Sutar secured 67 votes, while his only rival Somnath Vaskar of the Shiv Sena bagged only 38 votes. The six corporators of the BJP abstained from voting.

Congress corporator Mandakini Mhatre was elected deputy mayor. She got 64 votes, while her rival Dwarkanath Bhoir of the Shiv Sena obtained 38. Rebel Congress candidate Vayjayanati Bhagat could get only three votes.