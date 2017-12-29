NCP blames state government for escalation of cost of irrigation projects

Nagpur: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has sought an explanation from the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over Revised Administrative Approval (RAA) worth Rs. 40, 000 crore to 307 irrigation projects across the state. Nawab Malik, party spokesperson blamed RAA was given to benefit select contractors associated with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Malik, while speaking with media persons on Thursday said, “The BJP had created an atmosphere in 2014 over the so called irrigation scam. BJP leaders including Fadnavis had said the mode of misappropriation was through RAA. They had gone to extent that RAA is corruption.” Malik further said, “Fadnavis government itself has given RAAs worth Rs 40,000 crore during past three years in case of 307 irrigation projects. NCP do not say it is corruption. But, the government and especially Fadnavis needs to explain this.”

The BJP government has changed the name of erstwhile Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) to Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY). State government sent proposal to Central government for getting financial aid to Gosekhurd irrigation project in Vidarbha from PMKSY in 2014. The project had been given status of national project by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by Congress government.

Malik said, “The BJP government escalated the project cost of Gosekhurd from Rs. 20,000 crore to Rs. 32,000 crore and urged Central government to bare Rs. 12,000 crore as grant to the state. However, the union government rejected the proposal and raised question over escalation cost of the project.”

Mailk alleged the project was escalated to benefit contractors only. Without naming any of the contractor, Malik said some of such contractors seen in Upper House and few are in Parliament.

“In last 52 years before the BJP came in power, Rs. 42,000 crore were spent on irrigation project. However, BJP created atmosphere in such way that Congress-NCP had made corruption worth Rs. 70,000 in irrigation through RAA,” Malik said and added, “On the same way of RAA, we can blame BJP government is involved in corruption of Rs. 40,000 crore.” Malik demanded the Chief Minister clarify the issue.