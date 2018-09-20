NCP announces 31 Maharashtra spokespersons

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday announced party spokespersons keeping Nawab Malik as chief spokesperson of the state. The party added new face Vandana Chavan, a Member of Rajya Sabha, in the list of state spokespersons.

Jayant Patil, NCP state president announced a list of 31 spokespersons in which the state will be handled by three persons. Sanjay Khodke, who recently rejoined the party has been assigned as state spokesperson. The party has appointed another six spokespersons, including Dr Sameer Dalwai for Mumbai, Chetan Tule, Vijay Kolte and Bhushan Raut for Pune, Praveen Kute-Patil for Nagpur and Suraj Chavan as coordinator for spokespersons.

Apart from these new faces, remaining names of spokespersons on the list are — Mumbai, Vidya Chavan, Rahul Narvekar, Chitra Wagh, Clyde Crasto, Aditi Nalawade, Mahesh Chavan. For Thane, Anand Paranjape, Mahesh Tapase; for Pune, Anksuh Kakade, Jaydev Gaikwad, Vikas Lawande; for Aurangabad, Surjitsing Khungar, Nilesh Raut, Umar Faruqui; for Akola, Ashatai Mirge; for Nashik, Vishwas Thakur, Dr Bharati Pawar; for Beed, Ushatai Darade, Amarsinh Pandit; for Osmanabad, Kumari Sakshna Salgar and for Solapur, Umesh Patil.