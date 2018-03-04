NBW against NiMo, Choksi

Mumbai : A special court on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connection with the multi-core Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. This means the process of Modi’s extradition would be expedited.

The special court was set up to hear matters under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Advocate Hiten Venegaonkar, the special counsel for ED, said that the agency had moved the court seeking issuance of a NBW against Modi.

Venegaonkar said, “We moved a plea before the special court seeking issuance of a NBW against Modi. We sought the NBW on the ground that Modi was not cooperating with the agency in the investigations.”

“We apprised the court of the fact that Modi had breached three summons issued by the ED calling upon him to cooperate with the probe. We have also highlighted the fact before the court that instead of cooperating with the agency, Modi has offered to cooperate and answer the agency’s queries through email,” Venegaonkar added. Accordingly, the special court issued a NBW against Modi.

“We will now write a letter to the home department apprising them of the issuance of NBW and urge it to expedite Modi’s extradition process,” Venegaonkar said.

Earlier this week, the special court had issued Letters Rogatory, seeking assistance from foreign courts, to extradite Modi.

6 sent to judicial custody

Mumbai: A special CBI court on Saturday sent six accused, arrested in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case including Gokulnath Shetty, to 14 days judicial custody. Shetty, the retired deputy manager of the bank’s foreign exchange department at the Brady House branch in Mumbai, was arrested by the CBI for helping jeweller Nirav Modi in conducting fraudulent transactions for over 11,000 crores.