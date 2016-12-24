Naxals burn 40 trucks in Gadchiroli

Surajgadh: Naxals in Surajgadh, Etapalli taluka stopped 40 vehicles plying near the mines in Gadchiroli and set them on fire. The incident took place in the early hours on Friday. These vehicles were carrying materials from iron mines.

The naxal attack has occurred after a considerable time, spreading tension in the area. Especially among the companies based here, who fear more such attacks.

Mumbai based Lyod’s metal company has been given the contract of excavation in Surajgadh. The naxals had opposed this company from day one and had issued warning to the government saying they should not be allowed to acquire land. The local villagers and tribals had opposed this project.

The project was sanctioned by the Congress-NCP government, but it stopped operations after two officials were slain.

After the Bharatiya Janta Party and Shiv Sena government came to power, the company was given assurance and had restarted operations