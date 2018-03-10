Nawazuddin Siddiqui sought CDRs to spy on ex-wife, summoned by Thane crime branch

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had sought Call Detail Records (CDRs) from a private detective to spy on his first wife Aliya Anjali Siddiqui. He was summoned before Thane crime branch on Friday but failed to appear. Siddiqui had hired the services of a private detective at Vashi for getting access to the CDRs.

According to Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Thane crime branch), “Nawazuddin’s name had cropped up after an accused Prashant Shripad Kalekar, a private detective, was arrested in the scam. He had bought the Call Detail Records from Kalekar to spy on his first wife Aliya Anjali Siddiqui. As of now, we only have information regarding the link between Kalekar and Siddiqui.”

“Nawazuddin was asked to be present along with his first wife Aliya and his advocate Rizwan Siddiqui. We will be able to ascertain the exact reason for procuring the CDRs only after we record his and Aliya’s statement. We will be able to ascertain the exact involvement of other Bollywood celebrities who may be involved in the CDR scam,” added Trimukhe.

On January 30, Kalekar (49), a detective from Globe Detective Agency at Vashi was arrested by the Thane crime branch. His accomplices Makesh Pandiyan (42), Jagir Vinod Makwana (35) and Samresh Nantoon alias Pratik Mohpal (32), detectives of Globe Detective agency at Vashi were arrested by the Thane police. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested Pandiyan on January 24 near Nana Nani park from Kalwa. The accused Saurav Sahu from Delhi, Hastam Mishra from Mumbai, Kitesh Kavi and Shitla Sharma are presently wanted in the case. The Thane police had also arrested Rajani Pandit, the first woman detective of the country who was arrested for her involvement in illegal procurement of CDRs. Pandit, also known as ‘Lady James Bond’ had solved around 75000 cases since 1983.