Nawazuddin has no direct role in CDR case, say cops

Mumbai : The Thane crime branch have stated that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no direct role in the Call Detail Records (CDRs) case in which he allegedly sought the CDR to spy on his wife Anjali.

Nawazuddin’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee who has been arrested by the Thane crime branch had sought the CDRs through private detective Prashant Palekar who had obtained it illegally. Rizwan was produced at the Thane court on Saturday and remanded to police custody until March 23.

According to Parambir Singh, the Commissioner of Police, Thane, “Nawazuddin has no direct role in the CDR case. He was summoned as a witness and has assured co-operation.”

Meanwhile, Rizwan has alleged that he was not in touch with his client and he was asked to keep a low profile by Nawazuddin’s wife Anjali and his brother Shamshuddin.

On March 15, Rizwan had submitted a reply to the police that he had appeared before them on February 23 along with Nawazuddin’s brother Shamshuddin to record Rizwan’s statement. As per the letter, “I fully understand that subsequently you wanted to record the statement of my client Nawazuddin. However, pursuant to the media coverage, my client for reasons unknown to me had not met me even once personally nor has he spoken to me on this matter. Instead my client’s wife and his brother had asked me to keep a low profile and not give any details to anyone regarding this matter. I also stated to understand that neither my client nor his brother has recorded their statements before the police as yet.

“In the said circumstances, I am bound by Section 126 and 129 of the Indian Evidences Act. I am waiting for a consent from the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa to disclose the facts of the matter, so that my client does not raise any objection to it or files any complaint against me,” stated the letter.

According to Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane crime branch, “We went to serve the notice to Rizwan but he refused to accept and did not cooperate with us. In addition, without accepting the notice he cunningly texted to his subordinate some misleading information and his subordinate advocate made it viral in social media groups. Despite providing sufficient opportunities to defend, Rizwan is not cooperating the investigation team. All claims made by arrested advocate are false and baseless. “

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry, for the first time, has given the Thane police a list of cops with CDR access who may have leaked private information. So far, 250 CDRs have been seized by the police.

Rizwan Merchant, Rizwan Siddiqui’s lawyer said, “On pretext of safeguarding interest of the main person in the case. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Shamshuddin are trying to make my client Rizwan Siddiqui a scapegoat. We shall challenge it in the High Court.”

Meawhile, Rizwan Siddiquee was on Saturday remanded in police custody till March 23 by a Thane court.