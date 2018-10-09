Navratri 2018: From Falguni Pathak to Preeti-Pinky, bookmark these garba – dandiya events in Mumbai

It’s the time of the year when we are all set with our color-coordinated costumes, matching accessories and not to forget the dancing shoes for non-stop dance and fun for all the nine-nights. It’s Navratri. If you love garba and dandiya, then get ready to groove and dance the evening away. If you haven’t found your spot, don’t fret! We will be handing you a list of the top 10 places that you must visit this Navratri.

Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak 2018, Borivali

No wonder this event has to be on top of our list. The celebration in Mumbai seems incomplete without the Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak. If you are planning to enjoy the garba nights as the veteran singer sings, head to the Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Borivali.

When: October 10 to 17, 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Next to Vasant Complex, Link Road, Mahavir Nagar, Padma Nagar, Borivali West

Tickets: Daily pass – Rs 700

VIP season ticket – Rs 6,000

October 10 and 11 – Rs 700

October 12 to 14 – Rs 1,000

October 15 – Rs 700

October 16 and 17 – Rs 1,000

Dome Dandiya Night 2018, Marine Lines

Dome Dandiya Nites is one of the biggest garba and dandiya event in South Mumbai which allows dandiya lovers to groove on the latest Bollywood tracks till mid-night in an air-conditioned arena.

When: October 16 and 17, 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana Near Marine Line Station, Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, Maharshi Karve Road, Tad Wadi, Marine Lines

Tickets: Daily pass – Rs 350

Season pass – Rs 499

Jai Ho and Meeras Navratri with Preeti and Pinky, Borivali

Preeti and Pinky are one of the few names that cross our mind when someone says ‘Navratri’ celebration. The duo has never failed to enrapture us with their mesmerising vocals and performances.

When: October 11 to 18, 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Kutchi Ground, Near Aura Hotel, Link Rd, Yogi Nagar, Borivali West

Tickets: Season pass – Rs 1,770

Daily pass – October 11 and 12 – Rs 300

October 13 – Rs 450

October 14 – Rs 360

October 15 and 16 – Rs 300

October 17 and 18 – Rs 500

Radiance Dandiya, Vile Parle

Witness the traditional dandiya celebration with all the comforts and luxury of a five-star hotel, that too without burning a hole in your pocket at Radiance Dandiya. The event will have a VIP set-up, high-security zone, and valet parking, centrally air-conditioned and exciting prizes.

When: October 10 to 18, 8:30 pm to 2 am

Where: Hotel Sahara Star, Vile Parle East

Tickets: Season pass – Rs 7,500

October 10 to 11 – Rs 800

October 12 to 14 – Rs 1,200

October 15 to 17 – Rs 800

October 18 – Rs 1,200

Dandiya Nites, Chembur

Do you want to do something fun on a Saturday night? Something to kick out the entire week’s blues? Then why don’t you attend Dandiya Nites at the Acres Club? It will surely get you grooving. Be sure to wear your ethnic outfits and have a great Saturday night.

When: October 13, 7 pm to 10:30 pm

Where: The Acres Club, Hemu Kalani Marg, Opp Bhakti Bhawan, Sindhi Society, Chembur East

Tickets: Rs 160 for members and Rs 260 for non-members

Raas Rang Navratri 2018, Thane

Groove on the beats of Naitik Nagda and the team as they bring out the traditional flavour of Gujarat in Thane. The event features singers Umesh Barot, Kosha Pandya, Sharad Lashkari, Divya Joshi and Ambar Desai. The venue will also host a separate seating area for senior citizens and for people who like to watch others play.

When: October 10 to 18, 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Modella Mill Compound, Near Mulund Check Naka, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Thane West

Tickets: October 10 to 12 – Rs 354

October 13 to 14 – Rs 590

October 15 to 16 – Rs 354

October 17 to 18 – Rs 590

Rangilo Re, Goregaon

If you want to experience Gujarat in Mumbai, Nesco Center is the place to be. Along with garba-dandiya nights, the event Rangilo Re is power-packed with all things Gujarati, from Gujarati specialty food stalls to cultural activities to Bhavai folk dance.

When: October 10 to 18, 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: Nesco Center, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East

Tickets: Season pass – Rs 3,500

Single day pass – Rs 500 (weekdays) and Rs 700 (weekends)

Korakendra Navratri 2018, Borivali

The venue is considered to be one of the biggest Navratri celebration places in Mumbai. It attracts over 2 lakh people every year. When here you can also get a chance to meet your favourite Bollywood celebrities as a lot of them attend the event too. The venue also has special arrangements for senior citizens too.

When: October 10 to 18, 7:20 pm to 9:50 pm

Where: Kora Kendra Ground: Borivali RM Bhattad Road, Haridas Nagar, Borivali West

Tickets: Season Pass – Rs 3,150

October 10 to 12 – Rs 540

October 13 – Rs 720

October 14 – Rs 630

October 15 to 16 – Rs 450

October 17 to 18 – Rs 720