Navi Mumbai Shocker: Addicted to porn, 14-year-old boy repeatedly rapes 16-year-old sister

The Kamothe police (Navi Mumbai) has arrested a 14-year-old boy for sexually abusing his 16-year-old sister. The horrifying incident came to light when the family found she was pregnant.

According to Mid-Day, the police has said that the accused was addicted to watching pornographic materials. And, the first time the incident took place four months ago when their parents were out for work. The boy took advantage of their absence and raped his elder sister. But, the accused didn’t stop there, he further raped his sister couple of times.

The victim recently developed health issues, so her mother took her to the hospital. And, after examining the 16-year-old, the doctor found that she was pregnant. After this, the girl received counselling, and later revealed that she was raped by her own brother. Her mother then went to police and filed a complaint. The Kamothe police registered an FIR and took the accused into custody on June 7.