Navi Mumbai rape accused to go on indefinite hunger strike again in Thane central jail

Mumbai: Raj alias Hari Shankar Awadh Shukla (35), a rape accused who is presently lodged at the Thane central jail, will be going on an indefinite hunger strike again from December 1 onwards. Shukla was arrested on December 13, 2016, on charges of raping a 13-year-old minor girl at Mahatma Gandhi Mission school at Navi Mumbai.

As per a letter written by Shukla to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Chief Judge of Thane sessions court and Superintendent of Thane Central Jail (copy of the letter available with the Free Press Journal), “After breaking my previous 44 days hunger strike, the court had promised me for speedy trial and early second DNA report from Hyderabad. But unfortunately court has failed to fulfil both promises.

More than one month has a passed and court is giving me 14 days hearing and DNA report is still awaited too. I am behind bars for the last one year. My family is now at the stage of starvation and education of my children is also disturbed. Due to all above facts, I am going in acute depression and have decided to sit on hunger strike till I shall get fast, fair and unbiased justice.”

Last month, Hari had written to Thane Magistrate court judge TT Jadhav that he would be going on hunger strike from November 14, if his demands were not met. The letter also states he wants a narco-analysis test to be conducted on him and the rape survivor. He has also demanded a DNA test be conducted on the girl’s boyfriend and one of her cousins.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, his wife Anjali Shukla (35) said, “We have dispatched the letter to the concerned authorities from December 1. My husband had demanded that if his DNA test results were not declared in the first week of November and if the demand for narco test and DNA tests of the girl’s boyfriend and cousin are not met, then he will be going on a hunger strike again. We have been repeatedly insisting on these tests to prove my husband’s innocence, but it is being rejected by the authorities. This time he has decided not to end the fast until his demands are met.

As per the DNA report, Shukla is excluded as be the father of the victim’s baby. A complaint filed by Anjali questioned why the investigating officer had not conducted any inquiry into the victim’s cousin whose name was taken by the victim’s mother and victim herself during sonography. Earlier, Shukla was on an indefinite fast for 44 days. He ended the fast on October 16 after being given an assurance by the judiciary that his demands for justice would be met.