Navi Mumbai: Pune-based business man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kamothe

New Delhi: A Pune-based business man was on Wednesday midnight shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Navi Mumbai’s Kamothe. According to police, there were two bike-borne people, who fired at the victim. “Two unidentified, bike-borne assailants fired at him (businessman) and he died on the spot. Reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained,” said Devdas Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector. Further Investigation is underway.