Navi Mumbai police still awaiting DNA report in Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Bidre’s murder

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai are presently awaiting the DNA report in the alleged murder and disappearance of Assistant Police Inspector, Ashwini Bidre.Hemant Nagrale,the Commissioner of Navi Mumbai police has assured that the investigations of the case is on the right track and is being supervised on a day-to-day basis.

The police have not yet recovered Bidre’s body but a car that was apparently used by Kurundkar for kidnapping her has been recovered and forensic investigations are being carried.A blood stained towel was also found at Kurundkar’s residence and police have taken blood samples of Bidre’s daughter for DNA matching.

According to Hemant Nagrale,the Commissioner of Police,Navi Mumbai, “I have heard that allegations are levelled against me by the relatives of the missing Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Bidre. I would like to clarify that I am not the investigating officer of the case.A day-to day supervision of investigation is being conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police,Rajendra Mane.

“There is no question of either me or any other officer casually handling the case in view of the sensitivity as the missing officer is a police officer and also the accused is a police officer. It is true that we could not trace the missing API Bindre.The investigation of the case is on right track and we are awaiting for the reports of DNA test which may throw more light on the case,”added Nagrale.

“This matter is subjudiced at this stage and it will not be appropriate to disclose much details of investigation of the case,”he said.

On December 11, the Navi Mumbai police had arrested the accused Rajesh Patil, nephew of former State Finance Minister Eknath Khadse, for the disappearance of Bidre.The Call Detail Records (CDR) of Patil, arrested police inspector Kurundkar and Bidre show that they were at the same place on April 15, 2016, the day she was last seen.

There were several calls exchanged between Patil and Kurundkar and they were with Bidre at her last location at Bhayander creek, the day she went missing. Bidre,who was posted with the Protection of Civil Rights unit at Konkan Bhavan at Belapur, had been missing since April 15, 2016. A missing person complaint was registered on July 14, 2016.On January 31 this year, a case of kidnapping was filed at Kalamboli police station.