Navi Mumbai Municipal repairing roads with granules made out of waste plastic

In recent times the biggest problem is the rise in dumping waste. Especially more questions erupt about dumping non-eco friendly plastic waste. This is not the problem only in Maharashtra but it is a problem that plagues the world. Citing the rise in plastic waste Maharashtra government had already decided of using plastic waste in making roads.

Following this idea, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NNMC) has started using dumped plastic in making roads. Turbhe Dumping ground which comes under NNMC, where plastic waste is recycled and made in into granules. This granules which are been made are mixed in tar and used in making roads. NNMC has already started working with this plastic granules.

Currently NNMC has started working with plastic granules, only on 100 meters roads. NNMC has undertaken construction of 10 such roads. For making plastic roads, plastic granules is mixed with tar and small stones (ashpalt), then they are mixed together on very high temperature, this ready mixture is used as wearing cot, on roads. NNMC has already started using this plastic mixture on roads. In last 4 days, bad roads in MIDC area are fixed with this plastic tar mixture. And this has been a success, said City Engineer Mohan Dagaonkar, as reported by Maharshtra Times.

The use of plastic in making roads increases the durability of the roads. And due to use of plastic in the upper cot, water doesn’t drip in the road, which help in long run. In today’s time the biggest question is how to use plastic waste, using it in making roads is the most simple solution, and this will save the environment too, added Dagaonkar.

Plastic also increases the age of the roads, which lowers the yearly maintenance cost of the roads. This amount which saved can be used in other development works. This use of plastic in roads has been studied for quite a long time, and from now onwards NNMC will try and use this plastic granules in making roads, Dagaonkar added.

Maharashtra Goverments idea:

The Maharashtra government has decided to use plastic waste along with tar in a bid to improve the durability of asphalt roads and reduce soil pollution.

Making of Palstic Roads:

For every 100 kg of tar used to build asphalt roads, 3 to 6 kg of plastic will be mixed in it, he said, adding materials like plastic carry bags, sacks, milk pouches, bin linings, cosmetic and detergent bottles, drinking water bottles, bottle caps, household articles will be used.

Centre’s Guidelines on use of Plastic in making roads:

“Studies have revealed that plastics waste have great potential for use in bituminous construction as its addition in small doses, about 5-10 per cent by weight of bitumen, helps in substantially improving the Marshall stability, strength, fatigue life and other desirable properties of bituminous mix, leading to improved longevity and pavement performance,” the guidelines by the Centre said.

“The benefits are – such roads will have higher resistance to deformation, water induced damages, increase durability, strength and ultimately dispose of plastic waste in a larger quantity to save pollution. The use of waste plastic thus contributes to construction of green roads,” it said, adding.