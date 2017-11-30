Navi Mumbai Metro to start its operations by December 2018

Mumbai: The much awaited and ambitious project for the connectivity, Rs 4,000-crore Navi Mumbai Metro will finally be operational by December 2018. City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) officials said the work was progressing according to the revised schedule and the new timeline will most likely to be met.

They added that since they had acquired all the permissions and secured the cooperation of agencies, they were confident of meeting the new target and getting it up and running on schedule.

The 21.45-km-long Metro corridor has been divided into three phases — Belapur-Pendhar (11.10 km), KhandeshwarTaloja (8.35 km) and the MIDC route that will connect the two corridors (2.2 km). It will provide connectivity to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, reported Hindustan Times.

“The Cidco initiated the project, meant to boost the city’s transport facilities, in 2011. The Belapur-to-Pendhar line is the first of three we are working on,” said Mohan Ninawe, senior public relations officer, Cidco. Work has been divided into four parts — viaduct, stations, depot and systems. Ninawe further said that 95% of the viaduct work had been completed.

“Work on the Taloja depot has been completed and the diesel locomotive engine that arrived has been kept there,” he added. More than Rs120 crore has been spent on completing 94% of the Metro depot.

In January, BEML Limited, Bangalore, delivered the catenary maintenance vehicle. These will be used once the signalling and telecommunication work begins,” said Ninawe. “Once the work on line 1 is completed, we will start work on line 3 — the Taloja-MIDC link. Following this, construction of the Khandeshwar link will be initiated,” he said.

Officials, who are closely monitoring the execution of the work said they want work on the Metro to be completed by the time the Navi Mumbai International Airport is constructed. Ninawe said that the project was delayed as work had to be allotted through two tenders, owing to technical reasons. “We had to call in new agencies to complete the work,” he added.