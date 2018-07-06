Navi Mumbai Land Scam: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam claims Delhi BJP involvement in CIDCO scam

Mumbai: The Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee (MRCC) president, Sanjay Nirpuam continued his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the alleged land scam case of Navi Mumbai. In a new allegation Nirupam claimed, senior leaders of ruling BJP from Delhi are involved in the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) land scam. Nirpuam alleged, the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis acted on instructions from Delhi and the BJP legislator Prasad Lad has played role as an agent helping to sell land meant for Koyana dam Project Affected People (PAP) to Paradise builder. Nirupam also claimed Lad is a partner in tje Mumbai Warrior football team owned by the same builder.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday at party office, Nirupam produced the correspondence between the Panvel tehsildar (revenue officer of taluka) and CIDCO which establishes the land in Ove village which was owned by the CIDCO. “The CIDCO rejected a proposal sent by the Panvel tehsildar to allot the questioned land bearing survey number 180/0 in Ove village to some proposed cooperative housing society and a Pune-base organisation named Dr Babasheb Ambedkar on the land which CIDCO owns,” said Nirupam. He added, “The Government Resolution published on 10 April 1972, stating to hand over to CIDCO, land belonging to government and individuals from 95 villages including Ove for development of Navi Mumbai. The Raigad collector handed over plot of lands from all 94 villages, excluding Ove, to CIDCO. Despite repeated correspondence the collector ignored the demand of CIDCO.”

Nirpuam blames Fadnavis for allowing this sale of land, because CIDCO, a government body is the owner of the land. “He is lying on the floor of assembly house and he should apologise people of the state for misguiding,” Nirupam alleged. Nirupam alleges the CM had come under pressure from Delhi, as the builder had approached a national leader to buy the land located in the prime location near the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport. Prasad Lad, the BJP legislator, is alleged to have played the role of agent for the builder.

Elaborating the connection between Lad and the Paradise builder, Nirupam has accused Lad of providing security guards for the developer from Crystal securities, which is owned by Lad. “Lad is also a partner in the Mumbai Warrior football team which is owned by the same, Paradise builder,” he claimed. Nirupam confirmed he has received defamation notice from Lad and he will send a reply to the court. Nirupam demanded suspension of the then Managing Director of CIDCO and collector of Raigad to investigate their their link to Mantralaya.