Navi Mumbai land scam: Congress accuses Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis of burying the land scam

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday accused Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis of burying the Navi Mumbai land scam it had exposed earlier this week by ordering another judicial probe. Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala fired questions at the CM, asking: “How will the investigation chosen and ordered by CM investigate or indict the CM.” He asserted on his Twitter handle that “it is a shoddy attempt to bury the truth and get a clean chit as memory fades.”

“Hasn’t all earlier probes into scams ended up being clean-chit probes? Why is CM shying away from an inquiry by 2 sitting judges of Bombay High Court,” he asked. “Isn’t the purpose of clubbing the Kharghar land deal with 200 others to bury it so deep that the report remains pending forever? Why could it not be segregated,” Surjewala asked.

He alleged that the CM was trying to deflect the Congress charge of giving Navi Mumbai land worth Rs 1,767 crore to a private builder for just 3.60 crore who had allegedly acquired 24 acres of notified land at Kharghar, in the name of compensating a group of families displaced by the Koyna power project of Satara district. Oustees of the project are scattered across the state and received compensation in the form of land.