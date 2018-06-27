Navi Mumbai Crime: Enraged over ‘affair’, 38-year-old bar owner murders wife, surrenders to police

On Tuesday evening, a 38-year-old man from Navi Mumbai’s Kopar Khairane beat his wife to death with an iron-rod while their son was sleeping in the next room, and then surrendered before the police. The police arrested the man who owns bars in Panvel.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the 38-year-old bar owner was identified as Dharma Bomamma Gowda, and the deceased was identified as Rekha (32). Gowda told police that his wife was having an affair and that this had led to an argument between them, after which he killed her. The couple has two children, and, on the day of the incident, Gowda dropped their daughter to school in the morning.

After killing his wife, Gowda surrendered to a crime branch official, after which the police entered the house and found the body. Senior police inspector, Kopar Khairane police station, told the leading daily, “After we got information about the crime, we got the flat opened and found the woman lying dead in the living room. We have arrested Gowda. He told us that his wife was having an affair and that this had led to an argument between them in the morning.”

A friend of Rekha’s told police that the couple seemed happy and has no idea what transpired that led to murder. With no witnesses coming forward, police are finding it difficult to solve the case. Gowda owns at least three bars in Panvel, Kopar Khairane, and Airoli, and a few lodges in Vashi and outside Navi Mumbai.