Navi Mumbai airport to be operational by end of 2019, assures CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Eyeing on 2019 state assembly poll, Devendra Fadnavis led Bharatiya Janata Party government has decided to make greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) operational before the poll. Fadnavis on Tuesday informed the assembly that the developer has assured state government that one terminal and one runway will be completed and will be in operation by the end of December 2019.

In a reply during question hour, Fadnavis said, NMIA will be able to handle 50 lakh passengers. The second phase of the airport will be operational in the next two years.”

Several members of the house who participated in the debate over the issue stressed on the need to decongest the existing Mumbai airport, where on an average, one plane takes off per minute. Most of the members opined that the airport needs to be completed timely.

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan who had raised the question wanted to know about the fee for the development and transfer of land provided for the rehabilitation of those affected by the project. In reply, Fadnavis said a fee is levied only if the land given to the project-affected people is transferred to a third party for redevelopment.

Last month, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the first green-field international airport which will have two parallel runways and will handle close to 80 flights an hour. The Rs 16,700-crore Navi Mumbai airport was planned in 1997. Ten villages in Navi Mumbai have been affected by the proposed airport. Till now, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has rehabilitated nearly 400 of the 3,500 affected families.