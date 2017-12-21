Nashik Arms haul case accused wanted to rule Mumbai underworld

Mumbai: In latest development regarding the Nashik arms haul case, the main accused, who was arrested along with two others in Nashik with a huge cache of arms – 25 rifles, 19 revolvers, a machine gun and 4,126 live bullets – stolen from an armoury shop in Uttar Pradesh nearly a week ago, was planning to take over the Mumbai underworld, police said. A resident of Sewri, Bazzu Uzman Akbar Badshah, alias Suka Pasha, was obsessed with underworld and frequently used to show off weapons in his possession on social networking sites.

“He felt Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan have become old and that the time was right for youngsters to take over,” said a source familiar with the investigation, reported Mumbai Mirror.

However, investigators have not fully believed his claims and are looking into his phone calls to ‘relatives’ in Pakistan. “We are checking if these are indeed relatives or people associated with terror activities,” said a police official from Maharashtra ATS. Pasha’s family originally hails from Swat district in Pakistan. The family, which shifted to India only after independence, are mostly into money lending.

“His father is a big money lender in the area,” said a police officer from the Mumbai Crime branch. The accused (Badshah) has around 70 cases registered in crimes including extortion, assault, murder and attempt to murder.

Badshah got the idea to rob the armoury shop in UP’s Banda district when he was at Jaipur Jail. Though he had expected a small stock of weapons, he got much more weapons in his possession. “He wanted to bring those weapons to Sewri and start his own gang to carry out extortion in the city,” said a police official from Nashik Police.