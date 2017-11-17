Narendra Modi government is afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s transformed image: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Taking pot shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his union government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that Modi and his government was afraid of the transformed image of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

He made the comments during his tour of Vidarbha region while interacting with party workers at Chandrapur. Pawar claimed, “The union and Gujarat government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is so afraid of notgetting tremendous response from the people and hence trying to dig up old issues like Bofors to defame Rahul Gandhi and his family.”

Pawar added, “The court has acquitted Rajiv Gandhi in Bofors long back. Now, Rajiv is no more and the Italian person who was allegedly involved in this case has also died.” He added, despite this, the union government is trying to reopen the case by filing a chargesheet in the court. “This is because, the government fears Rahul Gandhi and want to defame late Rajiv Gandhi,” he opined. Praising Rajiv Gandhi, Pawar said he was a leader of vision. The nation became a developed country because of his vision. “Late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Late Indira Gandhi used their power to eradicate poverty,” said the NCP chief.