Narendra Dabholkar case: Frame charges against Tawade soon, CBI told by court

Court has rejected the agency’s plea and posts matter for hearing arguments on framing of charges on January 3

Mumbai: In a setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a sessions court in Pune rejected the agency’s application seeking postponement of framing of charges against Virendra Tawade, accused of killing rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

The agency had moved an application and sought adjournment in the case till January 24. The agency had sought time for framing charges against Tawade, who was arrested earlier this year.

The CBI had sought time citing the adjournment given by the division bench headed by Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari of Bombay High Court. It may be recalled that the bench is monitoring the entire trial and has pulled up the CBI on several occasions for their slow pace of investigation. The bench has given final six weeks’ time to the agency to obtain the ballistic reports from the Scotland Yard, in the first week of December.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, advocate Ichalkaranjikar appearing for Tawade, opposed the agency’s application.

Accordingly, the special court rejected the agency’s plea and posted the matter for hearing arguments on framing of charges on January 3. Meanwhile, Ichalkaranjikar also moved an application seeking directions to the CBI to place on record the documents which were seized by the Pune police during the initial phase of investigations.

The petition states, “The conduct of the prosecution (CBI) does not instill confidence that the prosecution would allow the trial of the case to be concluded in near future and/or in a time-bound manner. The prosecution is making a malicious effort to bring extraneous issues before this court in the guise of linking two altogether different incidents namely in Pune and Kolhapur. The suggestion of obtaining a ballistic report for ascertaining similarities in bullets and cartridges in different and unrelated murder cases actually amounts to a fishing inquiry and this proposal is based on a preconceived notion of a mastermind as also a prejudicial view that both the murders in Pune and Kolhapur took place only due to ideological differences with an organisation to which the accused herein allegedly owes allegiance.”

While speaking to the Free Press Journal, Ichalkaranjikar said, “Initially, when the murder case was being probed, the Pune police had seized certain documents from the Charity Commissioner’s office in Satara. These documents consist of complaints filed by some Warkaris and also some members of Sanatan Sanstha against Dabholkar. There are also some documents related to Dabholkar’s trust in Worli.”

“We have moved this application as we want these documents to be placed on record as the Pune police had claimed that these documents do not hold any substance. How can the police draw conclusions as o’er their whims and fancies, these papers do have some substance in it,” he added.

The special court has directed the CBI to file its reply in response to the application moved by Tawade. The matter will be next heard on January 3, wherein the special court is likely to hear arguments on framing charges.