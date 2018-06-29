Nanar Row: Ready to meet Uddhav Thackeray, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Mumbai: A day after Shiva Sena, Chief reiterated that he will not let Nanar project in Ratnagiri take off, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that he is ready for conversation with Uddhav Thackeray. He said this during a visit to Mumbai on ninth city gas distribution bidding round.

Speaking to reporters, Pradhan said, “I would certainly like to meet Uddhav Thackeray.” He further stated that there are some misconceptions and he is ready to resolve it. “There is a lot of misconceptions in people’s mind in terms of the contribution of the project. I would like to say clearly that we are ready to have a conversation regarding this project with an open mind.”

Pradhan also affirmed that the project will not move to any other location. “We don’t plan to move the plant as we will talk and resolve the concerns around this issue,” he asserted.

Commenting about the project, Pradhan stressed that this project will act as a driving force in Maharashtra. “Maharashtra’s economy can take India to a new economic growth. For next 20-30 years, this project will not just revive Maharashtra’s economy but will meet India’s energy security needs.” Without giving any figures, Union Minister Pradhan said that the project will generate not only livelihood but help build relationships with other countries.

While at the ninth city gas distribution bidding round event, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis added that they are trying to solve these concerns through conversation.

“We don’t fight but we like to have a conversation. We don’t want to impose our initiatives. Modi government’s initiative is never about imposing. We believe in taking people along with us. We can resolve people’s issue with conversation.”