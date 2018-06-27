Nanar row: Congress demands Shiv Sena minister’s resignation

Mumbai: The central government on Monday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the world’s biggest oil producer, Saudi Aramco and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), worth Rs 3 lakh crore for the controversial Nanar refinery project, which the local farmers have been opposing tooth and nail.

The Shiv Sena, which had earlier opposed this project, has been a party to this MoU, alleged Ashok Chavan, President, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

“It has now been proved, the cancellation of government notification for land acquisition is a farce. The Sena has been misleading the public and we demand the immediate resignation of the minister for industries, Subhash Desai,” said Chavan.

Chavan has challenged the Sena party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, to come out in front of the public and apologise for misleading them.

“The Sena has been double-faced regarding this project. While they have publicly staged protests and cancelled the notice, on the other hand they are negotiating with foreign companies,” said Chavan. Desai,at a public gathering in Nanar on April 24, had announced he was cancelling the land acquisition notice for this project. Interestingly, till now, the notification has not been scrapped.

“Does it take so long to cancel one notification? It is evident, the Sena leaders are playing games,” said Chavan.

Chavan went on to accuse Uddhav. “He has repeatedly claimed the Sena will not allow the project to come at Nanar. They will oppose it tooth and nail. However, it is evident there is a huge disparity between their tall claims and their action on the ground,” alleged Chavan.

Congress has alleged, after Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah visited Uddhav, they have come to an understanding on the project because of which the Sena opposition to this project has mellowed down.