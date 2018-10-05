Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta controversy: Min assures of fair probe

Mumbai: The state government on Thursday assured a fair probe in the Tanushree Dutta case, after Dutta alleged sexual harassment by Nana Patekar during the filming of Horn OK Pleassss in 2008. Deepak Kesarkar, MoS for home (rural), said, “Police will probe the matter impartially and in a transparent manner, so justice is done to both parties.”

On queries about Bollywood controversy, Kesarkar said, “The government is not biased towards Patekar and all are equal before the law.” His clarification comes a day after he spoke to a private news channel and had come out in support of Patekar. Kesarkar had questioned the veracity of Dutta’s claims and wanted to know why an FIR was not lodged then.

In another development, he announced from next week onwards, rural police has been directed to conduct surprise checks to check anti-social activities. “Directions have been issued to the rural police to conduct surprise raids to crack down on activities such as the operation of illegal liquor dens, commercial sex trade, theft and so on,” said the minister. He urged people to inform police of any suspicious or illegal activities in their neighbourhood.