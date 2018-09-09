Nalasopara explosives haul: ATS arrests two

Mumbai : Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two persons from Saakli village of Jalgaon district late on Saturday evening in connection with the Nalasopara explosives haul.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Vasudev Suryavanshi (29) and Vijay alias Bhaiyya Lodhi, both residents of Saakli village of Jalgaon district. The duo have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosives Act, Explosives Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

ATS sources said, two teams of the ATS had arrived at Saakli village in Yaval taluka of Jalgaon on Thursday at 2.30 pm. Upon reaching Jalgaon, they immediately raided Suryavanshi’s house and garage for more than three hours and seized a few books with procedure to make explosived, CDs with content of arms training, maps of various cities of the state with red markings and a vehicle.

The police had detained Suryavanshi on Thursday, while his accomplice was detained on Saturday and brought to Mumbai for further questioning.

The ATS strongly suspect Suryavanshi was providing the vehicles parked in the garage for commuting across the state for doing recce of various spots. The ATS also strongly suspect the vehicle used by the assassins to shoot rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar on August 20 five years ago in Pune, was provided by Suryavanshi.

Suryavanshi, a native of Karki village of Muktainagar taluka in Jalgaon, shifted to Saakli village after his father passed away. He stays in Saakli with his maternal uncle, and works in a garage shop owned by him.