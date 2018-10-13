Nalasopara explosives haul: Amol Kale is the main conspirator, says ATS

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday, told the National Investigating Agency (NIA) court, the right-wing activist Amol Kale is the main conspirator in the Nalasopara arms haul case. They also informed, he had planned to bomb the Sunburn festival in Pune, to spread terror.

Amol Kale, a former convener of the extreme right-wing outfit, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, had been in the custody of Karnataka police as the prime accused in the murder of journalist, Gauri Lankesh. The Maharashtra ATS, while seeking police custody of Kale, Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin, told the NIA court, Kale had been targeting people from Maharashtra and other parts of India and was keeping close tabs on them.

Public Prosecutor Lawyer Jaisingh Desai said, “Kale had thrice been to Sendhwa, Madhya Pradesh to purchase pistols. He is not earning any income and has no business. We want to know who is providing him the financial support.” Desai further added, “Kale is not co-operating in the investigations and is not providing his handwriting, the password, log in id of his social media accounts.”

The defence counsel Sanjeev Punalekar argued Kale under Article 20 (3) of the Constitution has the right to silence, he said, “Kale’s handwriting is with Karnataka police and since last 4-5 months he is been in their custody, and does have a mobile phone.”

Considering both the arguments Judge Vinod Padalkar remanded the trio in judicial custody, he said, “The ATS for seeking the police custody of the trio has been putting forth similar grounds for sufficient period.”