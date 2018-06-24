Nair hospital to get a forensic odontology department soon

Move to help police in identification of accused

Mumbai : Soon, a forensic odontology department will be set up at Mumbai’s civic-run Nair Dental Hospital. This will help Maharashtra Police in identification of the accused with help from forensic science.

In Maharashtra, forensic odontology has helped investigators solve the Sheena Bora murder and Kopardi rape cases.

Forensic odontology or forensic dentistry means application of dental science for the purpose of investigation, where the accused is identified with the bite marks on the victim’s body.

A senior doctor said a proposal to set up a forensic odontology department is being prepared for submission to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for approval, under the guidance of Dr Harish Pathak, head of the forensic department of Mumbai’s civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital.

Dr Hemlata Pandey, a forensic odontologist from KEM, said in India there are very few experts in this field, so investigating agencies rarely seek the help of a forensic odontologist to identify the accused. She further added that they were planning to introduce a one-year course in the subject.

“The database will be stored in the form of dental notes, dental charts, radiographs, photographs, and models. Moreover, DNA sampling or dental profiling are the only two options in such situations to identify the body,” she said.