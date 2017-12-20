Nagpur: Two killed; gangwar suspected

Nagpur: Two suspected criminals were allegedly killed in Kharbi area of the city on Tuesday in what appears to be the case of a gang rivalry, police said. Police initially received a call that three persons were injured in an accident in the area in the early hours, an official said.

After police reached the spot and rushed all of them to the government hospital, doctors there declared two of them as brought dead, Nandanvan police station sub-inspector Mahendra Singh Thakur said. However, when police scanned the CCTV footage of Kharbi area, they realised that the trio were attacked by unidentified persons with iron rods.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Banode and Badal Shambharkar while the injured man as Rajesh Yadav. Thakur said Banode and Shambharkar had a number of criminal cases against them. He suspected that the duo could have been attacked by a rival gang.

Police said further investigations are on. The incident occurred at a time when the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is on in the second capital of Maharashtra here.