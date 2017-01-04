Nagpur murderers’ appeal is dismissed

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal of three persons, including a married woman, sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life for the murder of Raman Tonpe in Narkhed town of Nagpur district in 2003 following a dispute over the land bought by him.

The 3-judge Bench of Justices Jagdish Singh Khehar, Arun Mishra and A M Khanwilkar also cancelled the bail of Nalini Dhapke and Satish and asked them to surrender before the trial court in Nagpur within four weeks. Kishore Bhadke, the third among five convicted to RI for life, had also moved the Apex Court.

Upholding the finding of guilt against the three as recorded by the trial court as also the Bombay High Court, the Bench said their appeals against the High Court ruling on September 15, 2008 are devoid of merits.

The victim, who had signed two agreements with Nalini and her husband Vijay for purchase of land, was called by Nalini to her house on May 8, 2003. He withdrew money from bank and went to their house.

He was abducted and then strangulated in the cattle shed of one Nitin Rai and then his body was thrown into the valley near Deona Darshan Point and his cloths and belongings were burnt 10 km away.