Nagpur mayor takes son to US on official junket

Mumbai: The BJP Mayor of Nagpur Municipal Corporation took her son to the US on an official trip and introduced him as her Private Secretary (PS). The party has sought a clarification from the mayor, Nanda Jichkar, who was in San Francisco on an invitation from Governor of California Edmund G Brown Jr for a global conference of mayors on climate and energy.

The conference was held between September 12 and September 15. Jichkar younger son Priyash, who accompanied her on the tour, is pursuing his studies in Mumbai. Since Municipal Commissioner Virendra Sinha is on leave, she had informed officiating municipal commissioner Ravindra Thakre about her tour, but did not mention her son will be travelling with her.

Interestingly, the organiser, the Global Covenant of Mayors, is bearing the expenses of the son’s roundtrip travel, local ground travel and meal expenses. Tanaji Vanve, leader of the opposition in the NMC said, “It is the prerogative of the Mayor whom she takes along with her on a foreign trip. But it is not above board if she professed that her son was her personal secretary. This has maligned the image of the municipal corporation, as well as of her own.

The mayor is financially sound and could have easily managed the expenses of her son from her own pocket. Speaking with local media at Nagpur, Jichkar said, “The organiser had allowed me to bring one person. Since Priyash looks after my social media, I decided to take him along.” She added some of the other members who attended the conference too had brought their family members along.

Previous visits of Mayor Jichkar

Mayor Nanda Jichkar undertook 11 foreign tours in the last 11 months funded by the municipal corporation.

Sri Lanka – November 3 to 5, 2017

Germany – November 10 to 14, 2017

Vietnam – December 1 to 7, 2017

China – May 29 to June 2, 2018

Canada – June 18 to June 27, 2018

California – September 11 to 15, 2018