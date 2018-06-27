Nagpur ATM loot; burglars steal Rs 54.70 lakh

NAGPUR: Cash worth Rs 54.70 lakh was stolen from three ATMs of a nationalised bank in two separate incidents in Jaripatka area of Nagpur on the intervening night of June 25 and 26, police said on Tuesday.

The burglars used gas cutters to break open two unguarded ATMs at Power Grid square and Patankar Square under jurisdiction of Jaripatka police station. In the first incident, the burglars broke open an ATM machine at Power Grid square and fled with Rs 11.35 lakh cash. Similarly, two ATM cabinets were found broken at Patankar square wherein cash worth Rs 27.24 lakh and Rs 16.10 lakh, respectively, was found to be looted, Nagpur Police stated in a release. In another crime, one person was shot at and injured by unidentified person in Pension Nagar.