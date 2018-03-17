Nabard report nails BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in Mumbai Bank scam

Mumbai: In a major setback to the ruling BJP legislator Pravin Darekar, state-run rural development lender Nabard has accused Mumbai Bank headed by him of gross financial mismanagement.

Nabard has also said it has unearthed new fraudulent transactions under his watch at the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank or Mumbai Bank involving dozens of credit cooperative societes in the city.

An inspection by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has found that the cooperative bank has a weak appraisal system, inadequate loan review and monitoring system, defective documentation, lack of independent risk appraisal and inadequate recovery strategy, “thus leaving the bank with high operational risks”.

Nabard’s Maharashtra office had submitted its report on the coop bank January 30, which found gross mismanagement at the bank. Darekar, earlier with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, later joined the BJP and got elected to the upper house. He was not available for comments.

The cooperative bank’s gross NPAs stood at Rs 169.40 crore in March 2017, which is 10 per cent of its total assets. The report pegs the bank’s NPAs at a high 10 per cent as of March 2017, while its deposits rose to Rs 4,894.58 crore from Rs 4,504.64 crore in March 2016.