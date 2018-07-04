Murder during sex: Israeli booked for culpable homicide in girlfriend’s death

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man was booked on Monday for culpable homicide not amounting to murder for the death of his 20-year-old girlfriend, an Israeli national who died of suffocation during sexual intercourse with the accused. Oriron Yakov, 23, an Israeli national, was booked by Colaba Police on Monday.

He has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304) after police received a forensic report which stated that his 20-year-old girlfriend Pafta Sarit died of suffocation during sexual intercourse. The incident occurred on March 15, 2017. Yakov and his girlfriend were visiting India on tourist visas and staying in a hotel at Colaba. According to police, Yakov allegedly applied pressure on the woman’s neck during sexual intercourse in the hotel room, due to which the woman suffocated. Police had registered a case of Accidental Death Record (ADR).