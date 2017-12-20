Mumbai’s Yoga institute to celebrate 100 years

Mumbai: Yoga Institute which is the oldest school running with the mission to spread the message of yoga in every household is all set to celebrate 100 years this month.

To mark the 100th anniversary year of the institute, a year-long yoga awareness event and camps will take place all over the world.

The inauguration of the 100th year and the 99th foundation day will be held in the presence of dignitaries like Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, state Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, state CM Devendra Phadnavis, Acharya Dr Lokesh Muniji, Founder- Ahimsa Vishwabharati, Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, President of Paramarth Niketan, Hrishikesh on December 24 at The Yoga Institute.

Following this, on December 25 at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, an International Yoga Seminar on Yoga: The Culture of Tomorrow, will take place where enlightening sessions by Dr B M Hegde (World renowned Cardiologist and Medical Scientist) and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswatiji (Founder of Divine Shakti Foundation, Hrishikesh) will be held. Samatvam: An open medico-yogic counselling camp will be organised later in the evening. In addition to this, cultural programme will be held where The Yoga Institute Anthem will be launched and famous Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma and group will be performing.