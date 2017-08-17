Mumbai’s top wedding planner nabbed in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai: United Arab Emirates, which is known for its strong anti-narcotics laws, arrested Mumbai’s top wedding planner from Abu Dhabi airport on August 8 for carrying banned substances, according to media reports. Aditya Motwane, a well-known Mumbai-based wedding planner, was detained on suspicion that he had consumed drugs, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. Later, the airport authorities found a small packet of drugs in his luggage.

Abu Dhabi airport police then kept him in isolation for two days. A blood test confirmed that he had consumed drugs and was sent for forensic examination. The airport authorities have transferred the matter to the public prosecution and he was placed under arrest in Al Wathba prison in Abu Dhabi.

“This is a very serious issue as the accused has been apprehended with banned substances. He will be produced before a court soon and then given a chance to engage a lawyer,” an airport official told the tabloid on condition of anonymity.

Advocate Anjana Bhatia, who practices in UAE and Mumbai said, “UAE exercises zero tolerance for drugs-related offences. Possession of even the smallest amount of an illegal drug can lead to a minimum of four years in jail”. Motwane, a resident of Khar, heads the Motwane Entertainment and Weddings. He has planned destination weddings for several well-known personalities, including Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma’s wedding.