Mumbai’s Textile Museum to describe life of mill workers via light and sound show

Mumbai : The mega ambitious project ‘Textile museum’, which will document, archive, and represent Mumbai’s textile history will describe the life of the city’s mill workers through light and sound show. The official stated around the entrace of the mill compound there is a lake in which the light and sound show will be created, also, a music fountain will be at atop of the lake. The museum will be made at the defunct United Mill compound in Kalachowki, Chinchpokli, and will be spread on 16.3 acres of land and will approximately cost Rs 600 crore to the civic body.

“Work of museum will pace up as first tender for the civil work has been floated by the Heritage Conservation Committee and it received bidders for the work,soon the proposal will be tabled in the standing committee. This is estimated to cost the civic body around Rs 6.6 crore. Meanwhile, BMC has also called Expression Of Interest (EOI) to invite those who are expert and interested to develop musical fountain. The musical fountain will be similar like Ambi Valley,” said the official.

The civil work involves landscaping around a lake inside the compound, musical fountain atop the lake, an amphitheatre, a seating area overlooking the lake and a cafeteria. While the second phase includes Indian textile galleries, exhibition spaces, a showcase of generations of mill workers, different machines and other historical aspects. BMC wants to retain the aesthetic beauty of mill culture. Therefore, it has roped in JJ School of Arts students to design the architecture of the museum.